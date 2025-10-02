GOLD/FOREX
NMDC Group wins $610 million Manila Bay reclamation deal

NMDC enters the Philippines with a major Manila Bay dredging and reclamation contract

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
AFP-JAM STA ROSA

Dubai: Abu Dhabi-headquartered NMDC Group has signed a $610.1 million contract with Pasay Harbor City Corporation (PHCC) to carry out large-scale dredging and land reclamation in Manila Bay, marking the company’s first major project in the Philippines.

The thirty-month assignment covers about 130 hectares of island reclamation as part of plans to build a new eco-friendly waterfront city. NMDC said the scope includes sand supply, dredging and reclamation, vertical drains installation, vibro compaction and rock placement.

“By entering the dynamic Philippines market, NMDC Group continues to expand its operational presence in Southeast Asia as part of its strategic push towards diversified, global growth,” said Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC Group.

The deal follows a series of announcements from NMDC as it builds out its portfolio in Asia. The company has previously expanded operations in Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia, and says the Manila Bay contract strengthens its presence in Southeast Asia’s fast-growing marine infrastructure market.

