UAE residents can expect a clear sunny day with periodic clouds, no precipitation, in Dubai, Sharjah and across the emirates. However there is fog formation in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times.
The weather bureau has issued yellow fog alert in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain. There is a chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility and lacked at times over some internal Western areas until 10am. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slow down due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas, with a decrease in temperatures.
We can expect some light to moderate southesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times over the sea with a speed of 10 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate to rough at times with wave height reaching 4 -6 feet in the offshore areas of the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 24 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 28 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 13 °C.