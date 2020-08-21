reader picture
Morning glory in Sharjah Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
It’s good to do some outdoor activities with the family this weekend as we have a pleasant weather in the UAE.

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy in general and low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning and convective clouds may form over the mountains Eastwards by afternoon.

We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Westerly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.

ncm
Sea state Image Credit: NCM/Instagram

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times Northward by late night in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 43 °C.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 28 and 32 °C.