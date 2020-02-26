Wind is expected to blow throughout the day with a drop in temperatures

A construction worker protects himself from the dusty winds in Dubai Image Credit: Francois Nel/Gulf News

Dubai: Be careful while driving today as poor visibility on the roads in some parts of the UAE is expected due to winds causing dust and sand to blow.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, along with partly cloudy conditions, dust and sand will be filling up the skies.

This is due to winds that are expected to repeatedly blow throughout the day, at a speed of 20-30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.

A yellow alert has been issued in internal areas, especially in Abu Dhabi, due to the windy and dusty conditions that are expected to last until around 8pm today.

Skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy with a drop in temperatures expected. Temperatures across the country are expected to be in the low 30s.