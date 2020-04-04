Today will be 'hot and hazy' in the UAE. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It will be cloudy skies with "hot and hazy" weather for UAE today, according to The National Center of Meteorology.

NCM's daily weather forecast states: "Hazy and hot during and partly cloudy over some areas with the probability of some clouds formation eastward and southwards by afternoon and might be accompanied by some rainfall. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times."

While it will be partly cloudy in most areas especially around Fujairah, rain is expected in Sweihan and Rakna areas of Abu Dhabi.

Temperatures will see a rise. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 36-46°C in internal areas, 35-40°C in coastal areas. In mountainous areas, temperatures will be between 25-29 °C.

Humidiy

Today, relative humidity across the country will be between 20-40 per cent going up to a maximum of 75-80 per cent in the coastal regions and internal areas of the country.

A light to moderate breeze can be expected at 28-36 km/h, and the sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.

