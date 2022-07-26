Dubai: Light showers hit parts of Dubai on Tuesday afternoon. Rain was reported by Dubai residents in Al Quoz, Al Aweer. Light rain was also reported in some parts of Sharjah, by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert, indicating that convective clouds were forming across most parts of the country, towards the east.
According to the weather bureau: "The movement of the Tropical Convergence Line towards the north, followed by an extension of an upper and surface air depression extending from northern India and southern Pakistan, is causing the clouds over the Oman Sea to move over the country."
The clouds also contain rainy convective clouds which are expected to cause lightning and thunder at times. The NCM also confirmed that cloud seeding flights were being carried out to maximise rainfall in the country.
From Tuesday to Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy with rain of different intensities at different intervals, starting over the eastern and northern regions of the country, then extendingver some coastal and western areas with a decrease in temperatures. The amount of clouds will gradually decrease by Thursday evening.
Winds will be moderate to strong at times, especially with convective clouds. Sandstorms will cause poor horizontal visibility, the NCM warned.
The sea in this period will be moderate to rough and very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.