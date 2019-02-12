Dubai: After a day of showers in the UAE on Tuesday, sunny with partly cloudy skies will greet UAE residents on Wednesday.
The rainclouds cleared on Tuesday afternoon to make way for sunny skies on Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, showers of different intensities gave a good “bed weather” to many residents, some of whom enjoyed cosying up in bed in the morning rain.
Heavy rain was recorded over Emirates Road and Al Awir in Dubai while moderate rain lashed Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road, over Al Jazirah Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Mirfa in Al Dhafrah.
Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi received light to moderate and Abu Dhabi Corniche, Ajman, parts of Dubai and Sharjah got light showers.
On Wednesday, humidity levels will rise to 85 per cent in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah as well as in interior areas. Mist or fog may form in interior areas as well.
The UAE will be affected by fresh northwesterly winds, becoming moderate by night with gusts of 40km/h.
Temperatures might slightly increase on Thursday by one to two degrees Celsius, bringing Abu Dhabi’s maximum temperature to 26C, Dubai’s to 25C and Sharjah’s to 26C.
The Arabian Gulf will be rough, becoming moderate by night, on Wednesday and slight to moderate on Thursday.
Oman Sea will be moderate on Wednesday and slight to moderate the next day.