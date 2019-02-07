Dubai: It might be the beginning of February but the cooler season has finally kicked in.
The UAE recorded a drop in temperatures this week, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects the weather to continue to reach maximum highs of 26 °C during midday with nights at a chilly becoming a chilly 8 °C.
The great weather in the eastern parts of the country, such as Fujairah, Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Dibba, was captured on social media, as residents took to the outdoors to enjoy the sound of the waves clashing and the sound of seagulls flying nearby.
The weather on Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy, bringing in humidity levels of up to 90-95 per cent in internal and coastal areas. Northeasterly to northwesterly winds of 38 km/h will blow across the region, before the weather slightly increases once again on Saturday.
According to the NCM, the temperature forecast for the end of the week will be quiet a colder one for residents across the emirates, which will go down to 8 °C in Umm Al Quwain, 15 °C in Ajman and Fujairah, 8 °C in Sharjah, 15 °C in Dubai and 12 °C in Abu Dhabi.
In its weather bulletin, the NCM recorded the coldest temperature at Raknah, which reached 2.7 °C at 6.45am on Thursday. The other coldest places in the country included Jebel Jais, Damtha, Al Dhaid and Hamim with temperatures of 4 °C, 5.3 °C, 5.4 °C and 5.9 °C respectively.
Good news is in store as the NCM expects rain to affect the northern and coastal areas by Sunday night and into Monday morning.
“Moderate to strong southeasterly to northeasterly winds, especially with clouds activity at a speed of 20 - 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h [at times],” said the NCM.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.