Diwali celebrations have started in different parts of the UAE

A screengrab of the video of the traditional dance performance Image Credit: Twitter - @vipulifs

Also in this package Diwali in the UAE: Where to watch the fireworks

Dubai: As UAE residents gear up to mark Diwali, known as the festival of lights, videos of early celebrations are being shared widely on social media.

Once such video of a classical Indian dance performance at Dubai International Airport yesterday was posted by Consul General of India Vipul.

The dancers appear to be dancing to the song ‘Ghar more pardesiya’ from the 2019 Hindi movie Kalank. In the original, Bollywood’s dancing queen Madhuri Dixit is seen with younger actress Alia Bhatt performing a traditional dance.

Celebrations for Diwali start four to five days before the big day and homes are lit with traditional lamps called diyas, along with distributing sweets and performing prayers.

Also read Diwali: The festival of lights explained