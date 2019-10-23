Dubai: As UAE residents gear up to mark Diwali, known as the festival of lights, videos of early celebrations are being shared widely on social media.
Once such video of a classical Indian dance performance at Dubai International Airport yesterday was posted by Consul General of India Vipul.
The dancers appear to be dancing to the song ‘Ghar more pardesiya’ from the 2019 Hindi movie Kalank. In the original, Bollywood’s dancing queen Madhuri Dixit is seen with younger actress Alia Bhatt performing a traditional dance.
Celebrations for Diwali start four to five days before the big day and homes are lit with traditional lamps called diyas, along with distributing sweets and performing prayers.
While celebrations are planned across the UAE, Dubai in particular has several Diwali-related promotions planned. Visit Dubai, which is part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism, has been promoting its calendar of events, which have citywide celebrations, fireworks, sales and promotional hotel stays.