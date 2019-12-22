Image Credit:

Dubai: A new road leading to the Expo 2020 site is now open. The road is part of the sixth phase of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) infrastructure plans leading up to the Expo 2020, set to open on October 20, 2020.

According to RTA, this project includes an improved intersection of Emirates and Expo Roads and is being undertaken under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to RTA Director, Mattar Al Tayer, the infrastructure plus leading up to Expo 2020 has been divided into six phases costing about Dh3 billion in total. “The aim is to ensure a smooth traffic flow for Expo visitors, and serve future projects in the area,” said Al Tayer.

He [Al Tayer] described the Expo 2020 roads project as one of the biggest currently undertaken by the RTA.

An aerial view taken after the recent crowning of Al Wasl dome shows the progress of construction at the Expo 2020 site in Dubai. Image Credit: Reuters

What Phase 6 of Expo 2020 roads project entails

It includes an improved intersection of Emirates and Expo Roads. New bridges have been constructed as part of this and extend 1.4 km, while the roads span over eight kilometers.

Last August, the RTA opened Phase 3 and 4 of the Expo Project. That project included constructing two intersections at Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road. As part of this phase, two flyovers on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street at the Dubai Investment Park have also been upgraded. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street has been widened from two to five lanes in each direction, and bridges constructed under both phases covered 17 km.

Two new phases of the Dubai Expo 2020 road network project were opened on August 31, 2019. Image Credit: Twitter

According to RTA, work is currently underway in Phase 1, 2 and 5. Phase 1 and 2 covers transforming the existing round-about at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Expo Road into a flyover; ensuring free traffic movement in all directions. The road works underway for this project include constructing direct entry / exit points to Expo 2020 from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.