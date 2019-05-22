Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the decision and willingness of several friendly countries to join the international investigation into the recent sabotage operations, which targeted four tankers that carried Emirati, Saudi, and Norwegian flags off the UAE’s territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman. A statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, read: “The participation of our international partners in the investigation will help us arrive at impartial conclusions in a transparent manner. That is precisely what the UAE wants from this probe. The ongoing joint investigations reflect the international community’s determination to protect maritime security, the flow of international trade, and energy supplies.”