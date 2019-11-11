A new special day for discounts is on in Dubai and here’s how to make the most of it

Singles Day Sales Image Credit: Wiki Commons

Dubai: A Chinese phenomenon that started as an ‘anti-Valentine’s Day’ for singles to enjoy shopping, November 11 sales has now become a global trend. 11.11 is now beating Black Friday, Boxing Day and other special occasion sales by the millions around the world.

Alibaba - the e-commerce giant - cashed in on the special day first, in 2009. This year, Singles' Day sales reportedly surpassed $13 billion in the first hour. Total sales for the day reached a record $30.8 billion in 2018.

Now, UAE residents can cash in on the bargains too – some retailers have the offers going on for two extra days just in case you need some time to choose the best offers. As far as we know, all these are only online or via app.

Amazon

Amazon.ae has been promoting their Singles Day Sales for weeks now and if you haven’t seen it yet, you can get discounts on various items on the site from November 11 to 13.

Noon

An up and growing e-commerce store in the UAE, Noon is also inviting bargain-shoppers with special rates on 11.11, with discounts from 10 to 90 per cent.

Alibaba

The original Singles Day Sales starter also has special prices until November 17. However, shopping on there on Singles Day gives extra discounts.

Sephora

Sephora UAE has app offers running for this sale as well, until November 14. Expect free gifts on certain purchase amounts.

Namshi

Namshi has been giving out discounts and mega prizes since November started. But Singles Day marks an extra offer on their ‘Black November’ series – buy one to get one free.

Ounass

Get designer brands at discounted prices online for Singles Day Sales.

Splash, Centrepoint

Shopping for clothing from Centrepoint online gives users a flat 50 per cent off on everything from November 8 to November 12. Splash also has a 50 per cent discount on everything valid for the same dates.

ASOS