Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have congratulated the UAE people and residents on today’s (Friday) breakthrough achieved by the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, ADSCC.

Earlier in the day, a patent has been granted by the Ministry of Economy for developing an innovative and promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells. The treatment was developed by a team of doctors and researchers at ADSCC, and involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them after activating them. The patent was granted for the innovative method in which the stem cells are collected.

The UAE leaders expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the ADSCC team for their great efforts, which resulted in such a scientific achievement that would contribute to supporting international efforts being made to eliminate the novel coronavirus and ensure the safety and health of the entire population of the world.

Their Highnesses affirmed the UAE attaches utmost attention to the life, health and safety of its people and will continue to reinforce proactive measures, procedures and initiatives that guarantee the safety of all citizens, residents and visitors to the country.

Since day one, the UAE has been keen to urgently take steps and precautions to preserve the country’s health, social and economic security, they added.

Their Highnesses lauded the efforts done by all sectors and institutions in the UAE along with their cadres who carry out perform their duties with complete efficiency, responsibility and professionalism during these exceptional circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MOHAP, has commended the promising treatment for COVID-19 infections using stem cells, developed by a team of doctors and researchers at the Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center, ADSCC.

In a statement released today, MOHAP said, "The Ministry is following with great attention the developments of this breakthrough and fully supports the earnest efforts being made by the team of scientists and medical experts from the Ministry and the academia to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients."

As part of the UAE's keenness to protect the public health and to ensure recovery and well-being of COVID-19 patients', ADSCC conducted medical experiments on cell therapy, regenerative medicine and cutting-edge research on stem cells with encouraging results.