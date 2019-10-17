120 residents evacuated from building in Umm Al Quwain Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Dubai: A fire broke out in an apartment building in Umm Al Quwain on Thursday morning.

In a tweet posted by the Umm Al Quwain civil defence from its twitter handle @997uaq, the authority said: "Fire brigades of the Civil Defense Department in Umm Al Quwain managed to control a fire that broke out in one of the apartments in Al Rawdha area in Umm Al Quwain, without causing any human casualties."

No injuries have been reported in the fire. The Civil Defence personnel have evacuated 120 residents of the building and housed them in a temporary accommodation until their homes are repaired.

According to a statement issued by Lt. Colonel Dr Salem Hamad bin Hamda, Director General of Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence, the fire broke out at around 10:35am in the morning after which ambulance and civil defence teams were dispatched.

Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

The incident was supervised by Major General Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Commander in Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, and Lt. Colonel Dr. Salim Hamad bin Hamda, Director General of Umm Al Quwain Civil Defense.