Abu Dhabi : The UAE yesterday (Sunday) condemned a terrorist car bomb attack that was foiled by Saudi security forces in Dammam in Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation praised Saudi security services for their vigilance and efficiency in encountering such terrorist acts.
In a statement on Sunday, the ministry reiterated its principled and unequivocal position as well as its solidarity with the Kingdom and its right to encounter these terrorist operations. It also affirms its support for all measures taken by the kingdom to protect its security and stability.