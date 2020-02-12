Two injured in Khorfakkan accident COURTESY POLICE Image Credit:

Khorfakkan: Two men were injured in an accident involved a heavy vehicle and a truck on the Sharjah-Khor Fakkan road on Tuesday.

The police operation room received a call at 1.12pm saying the heavy vehicle driver was trapped inside following the accident.

Police patrols, the National Ambulance and Civil Defence teams moved to the accident site and released the trapped driver. The other passenger received moderate injuries. Both of them were transported to the Khor Fakkan Hospital for treatment.

“Two National Ambulance vehicles and one first responder vehicle were immediately dispatched to the site after receiving a call from the communications centre. The first ambulance was there within seven minutes of receiving the call.” the official said.

The passenger was immediately treated on scene and transported to the hospital. The crew had to wait to attend to the driver who was trapped inside the heavy vehicle. The Civil Defence crew needed to cut quite a lot of the vehicle to extricate him after which he was attended to by the National Ambulance team. Both patients were transferred to Khorfakkan Hospital for further treatment,” the official said.