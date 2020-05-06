The Indian expats among others to win big at DDF raffle draw held on May 6

Two friends take home a million dollars at latest DDF draw Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Two Indian friends won the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) jackpot draw on Wednesday, May 6, taking home a million dollars.

The Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi Ajith Narendran, 47, could not believe his ears when he received a call from the organisers telling him he had won $1 million.

“I asked them if it was a joke, to which the organiser replied saying it was. The person on the other end of the phone said why would I make a joke like this in a grim situation with a COVID-19 outbreak,” he told Gulf News.

Narendran who shares the prize money equally with his friend – said he felt very blessed to win this amount (Dh1.6mn) during the current situation.

“I thank God and my lucky stars,” said Narendran who works as purchasing manager for Marriot Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

Two other Indian expats won at the latest DDF Milenium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held on Wednesday at the organiser’s head office in Ramool.

Narendran’s winning ticket number 2657 was picked from the Series 329 which he purchased online.

He, Narendran hails from Trichur, Kerala and has been living in Abu Dhabi for three years now.

Other winners

An Aster Pharmacy pharmacist, Abdul Jaleel T, 35, won a Moto Guzzi V85 TT Evocative (Rosso Kalahari) in Series 406. His winning ticket number is 0291.

According to DDF, Jaleel, currently on vacation in Kerala, is said to be a regular participant of its promotions, in fact for five years now.

Another Indian expat living in Dubai, an avid biker, Rajesh Balan Padikkal, 45, could not have asked for a bigger gift in life. He won a Moto Guzzi Audace (Nevo Travolgente) in Series 407 with ticket number 0056, which he bought online.

Paddikal who works as logistics manager for a company in Dubai Investment Park, said he is elated with the win.