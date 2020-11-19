Dubai: Heads up motorists: A portion of Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 4am until 8am on Friday for the first-ever Dubai Ride.
As part of the ongoing Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020, you will be allowed to cycle down a section of the 14-lane highway. Lower Financial Centre Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will also be closed from 4am-8am. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) advised motorists to use Al Khail Road, Upper Financial Centre Road and Burj Khalifa Road as alternative roads.
The RTA also tweeted: “If you want to participate in the #DubaiRide challenge on 20 November 2020, check the traffic procedures implemented by RTA to facilitate the public’s participation in the challenge.”
Thousands of cyclists of various abilities and ages — as young as five years old — are expected to take part in the historic fun ride. Dubai Ride will have two categories — a 4km family ride and a 14km open ride. The 4km family-friendly, fun ride is open to participants five years and above riders who will cycle round Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard; while the 14km route is for cycling enthusiasts who are 13 years and older who will cycle through Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Canal and Sheikh Zayed Road.
Bicycle-friendly metropolis
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, earlier said: “Dubai Ride is aligned with our vision to transform the city into a bicycle-friendly metropolis and our efforts to encourage people to adopt cycling as a sport. Our greatest inspiration is His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who has long championed the integration of cycling into people’s lifestyles — be it to enhance our health and well-being, or promote environmentally friendly transport in our communities.”