Dubai: Dubai has launched smart rental contracts between car rental companies and customers, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Saturday.
RTA launched the online ‘Transportation Activities Rental System’ (TARS) to serve the car rental system in the emirate, said Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency.
The authority has completed the development of the key features of the system and activated it for use by all companies. It has also completed the registration of all companies and entered all valid contracts into the system.
RTA has trained 989 car rental companies in Dubai on the use of the system and familiarised them with its features. RTA will soon start training new companies that do not have systems of their own.
All rentals covered
Al Ali said: “This new system charts out a comprehensive and flexible regulatory framework to streamline the business of the car rental sector, and covers all types of rentable vehicles. It contains revised legislation and improved regulations that cover all car rental activities overseen by RTA. The system, in particular, applies to light vehicles, heavy vehicles, light buses, heavy buses, and motorbikes. It also streamlines the relationship between car rental companies and their clients.”
He added: “In line with the government’s digital transformation strategy and the use of cutting-edge technology in planning and monitoring, such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, the system is considered the first of its kind in issuing smart car rental contracts across the emirate.”