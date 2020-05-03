Dubai Police reported dusty weather as the cause for traffic accidents on Monday

13 car pile up on emirates road Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three people have been injured on Monday in a pile-up involving 13 vehicles on Emirates Road- Sharjah-bound according to Dubai police.

According to the report the accident was caused by low visiblity due to the dusty weather conditions.

Dubai Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws and regulations and to maintain a safe distance and reduce speed in unstable weather conditions.