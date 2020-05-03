Dubai: Three people have been injured on Monday in a pile-up involving 13 vehicles on Emirates Road- Sharjah-bound according to Dubai police.
According to the report the accident was caused by low visiblity due to the dusty weather conditions.
Dubai Police urges all motorists to abide by traffic laws and regulations and to maintain a safe distance and reduce speed in unstable weather conditions.
Motorists should also avoid using the hazards lights unless for emergency situations said police, adding that they are also advised to avoid using water to clean car windshield while driving as this may result in forming a sticky mud-based material that blocks the driver’s vision.