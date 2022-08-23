Sharjah: Traffic accidents in Sharjah fell by 26 per cent in the first half of this year compared with the same period last year, a senior police official said.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the traffic campaigns launched during the first six months of 2022 also showed a 41 per cent decrease in severe injuries from accidents, in addition to a 60 per cent reduction in sudden deviation incidents.
The results of the statistical analysis showed a 26 per cent fall in the number of run-over accidents resulting from violations related to pedestrian safety, such as the violation of not giving priority to pedestrians in the designated places and the violation of pedestrians crossing the road from undesignated places, in addition to a violation of pedestrians not complying with traffic signals.
Lt Col Al Naqbi added that the number of beneficiaries of the traffic campaigns reached 442,021 people so far this year, compared to 275,821 beneficiaries in the first half of 2021.
He stressed the importance of the responsibility of every member of society in achieving road safety and adhering to traffic rules.