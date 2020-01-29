Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, the Dubai Police chief, reviewing the safety measures at Dubai Airports Image Credit:

Dubai: Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police inspected the preventive measures being carried out at Dubai Airports since the outbreak of the new Coronavirus.

During the inspection, Maj Gen Al Merri toured the arrivals area, security check points, duty free areas and transit halls.

He reviewed safety measures in place, including the screening process for passengers arriving on direct flights from China, who are thermally screened at secured gates by Dubai Health Authority and the Airport Medical Centre team.

Maj Gen Al Merri praised the role of the Dubai Airports in implementing precautionary and preventive public safety measures within the directives issued by the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation and per the instructions of the Ministry of Health.