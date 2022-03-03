Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today honoured the winners of the 6th edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The award ceremony was organised by the UAE government. The award, which included 17 institutional categories, aims at encouraging federal government institutions to better serve the UAE society at all levels and motivate the principles of excellence.

“I witnessed the honouring ceremony of the winners of the UAE Government Excellence Award. Best ministry, best manager, best employee, best doctor, best teacher and best entities. Congratulations to everyone for their distinguished service to our country,” Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter.

As many as 60 Emirati assessors and 121 international assessors were involved in the selection of winners.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Government Excellence Award was launched in 2009 under the umbrella of Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme (SKGEP), which was the first integrated federal platform to gauge and celebrate excellence in performance and innovative initiatives in the UAE federal government.

The award seeks to promote the role of the federal government institutions serving the UAE society at all levels, as well as increasing awareness about the principles of excellence and its role in modern governments. The award also aims at developing the competencies required to boost excellence in the federal government.

List of winners

Leading Federal Entity (ministry with more than 500 employees): Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Leading Federal Entity (ministry with less than 500 employees): Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economy

Leading Federal Entity (departments with more than 500 employees): Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship and Port Security

Leading Federal Entity (departments with less than 500 employees): Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority

Best Entity for Performance Improvement: Central Bank of UAE; and Ministry of Community Development

Best Entity in Vision Realization: Ministry of Interior

Best Achievement of the National Agenda: Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority

Best Entity in Enhancing Wellbeing: Ministry of Community Development

Best Entity for Institutional Flexibility: Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Wellbeing at the Workplace: Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs

Best Achievement of the Leading Position and Competitiveness: General Civil Aviation Authority; and Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Future Readiness: Ministry of Finance

Best Entity for Remote Work Applications: Ministry of Health and Prevention

Best Entity for Artificial Intelligence Adoption: Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Data and Knowledge Management: Federal Authority for Government Human Resources

Best Entity in Partnership and Integration: Ministry of Interior

Best Entity in Government Communication: Ministry of Community Development

Best Entity in proactive services for customers: Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

Best Entity in the field of Innovation: Ministry of Health and Prevention

Best Entity in the field of Service Channels Classification: Ministry of Interior; and Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security

Best Entity for Youth Empowerment: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Leading Federal Entity in Excellence Sustainability: Ministry of Interior

Pride of the UAE medals:

Ahmed Nasser Ahmed Al Raisi, President of Interpol

Dr. Mansoor Mohammed Al Awar

Ali Abbas Al Belooshi, orthopedic conducting bone surgery through AI and robots.

Fatima Al Mulla, UAE researcher and academic in future fields.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Ambassador: Abdullah Saif Al Nuaimi, UAE ambassador to South Korea; and Lana Zaki Nussaiba

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Undersecretary: Mozza Ibrahim Al Akraf, Ministry of Community Development

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Director-General: Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Serkal, Emirates Health Services and Lt. Suhail Saeed Al Khayali, Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Executive Director: Mohammed Ibrahim Al Zarouni, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Assistant Undersecretary: Abdullah Mohammed Al Blooki, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation:

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Supervisory Employee: Lt Colonel Ahmed Saeed Humaid Al Nuaimi, Ministry of Interior

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Future Jobs: Khalid Al Amiri, UAE University.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the field of Government Communication: Wedad Buhumaid, Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished School Principal: Dr Amira Hassan Ibrahim Al Mohammed

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Specialized Jobs: Dr Naeema Al Hosani, UAEU

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the field of Customer Happiness: Fawzeya Al Ali, Ministry of Community Development; and Sheikha Mousa Ali Al Belooshi, ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Doctor: Dr. Muna Al Ayan, Ministry of Health and Prevention; and Dr. Essam Al Zarouni, Ministry of Health and Prevention

The Prime Minister’s Medal for Distinguished Teacher: Dr Aisha Mohammed Al Shehhi; and Khuloud Al Mansouri

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Distinguished Innovator: Professor Ali Humaid Al Marzouqi, UAE University.

The Prime Minister’s Medal for the Youth: Faiza Mohammed Al Muaini, Ministry of Community Development: and Jassem Haikal Alblooshi, Ministry of Interior

List of winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Scarfs

HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs

Dr Anwar Gargash

Abdulrahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention

Khaldoun Al Mubarak, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council

Sara Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology

Best projects:

National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority

Emirates Group for Global Economic Partnerships

Youth Hub