Movie stars and renowned authors from Arab world to headline the festival

Sharjah: The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival (SCRF) organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) will host many prominent actors and renowned authors known for their outstanding contribution to children’s arts and literature.

The 11-day cultural event is set to take place from April 17–27 at the Sharjah Expo Centre under the theme ‘Explore Knowledge’.

The 11th edition of the festival will showcase more than 50 cultural activities with 76 personalities from 26 countries introducing children to the world of words and art.

Renowned Egyptian actor Abdul Rahman Abu Zahra, popular for his work on film as well as television, and Jordanian artist Amar Safadi, an actor and voice-over artiste popular for his work on cartoons in the 1980s and ’90s, are among the big names who will be present.

The festival will also host Egyptian artist Shaimaa Saif, presenter of the popular television show ‘Miss Understand’; Bahraini actress Haifa Hussain; Iraqi producer and cartoon voice-over artiste Falah Ahmad; and children’s artist Amani Al Baba from Palestine, among many others.

Other prominent figures also attending include Yacoub Al Sharouni, a renowned children’s author from Egypt; Emirati author Noura Al Noman, writer Omeima Ezzeddin, who has written several children’s books; Syrian poet Qahtan Berkdar; and Jordanian scriptwriter Maria Dadoush; among others.

The guests will participate in seminars and panel discussions that will focus on the state of children’s literature at present, and the obstacles and challenges facing those working in the field.

A major point of discussion at the seminars will include the roles and responsibilities of local and international educational and academic institutions in enhancing the quality of content and knowledge in children’s literature, and ways to tap children’s creativity and nurture their talent.

Event: 11th edition of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

Date: April 17–27

Location: Sharjah Expo Centre