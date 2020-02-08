The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said in a Monday, February 3, memorandum that it would provide Php10,000 to each OFW supposed to travel back to mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, but was instead stranded in Manila airports after the announcement of a travel ban to and from the said areas affected by the 2019 novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV outbreak. Image Credit: Courtesy: Jire Carreon/Rappler

ABU DHABI: The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi has called on Filipinos in the UAE to stay calm and “always follow the hygiene protocols of the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)and the World Health Organisation (WHO)”, following the announcement by MoHAP on Saturday that a Filipino expat has been diagnosed with novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

MoHAP confirmed two new cases of nCov – one Filipino and a Chinese national – bringing the total number of cases to seven in the country.

The UAE News Agency (WAM) said the identified patients were discovered through the continuous periodic screening being conducted in accordance with WHO standards for people with symptoms of 2019-nCoV..

“The Philippine Embassy informs the public that it will fully coordinate with UAE health authorities on the case of the Filipino who was reported to have been afflicted by novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). As per report that came out today from MoHAP, the concerned Filipino is under observation and is being given the necessary medical care in accordance with the highest standards in the UAE,” the Philippine Embassy said in a statement to Gulf News.

“With this in mind, we remind all Filipinos in the UAE to always follow the hygiene protocols of the MoHAP and the WHO,” the Philippine Embassy said.