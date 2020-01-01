A tree will be planted for every vote to help combat climate change

Dubai: The UAE Nation Brand contest - to decide a logo to represent the nation for the next 50 years - hit 10.6 million votes from 185 countries as the campaign drew to a close on Tuesday.

A tree will be planted for every vote cast in areas of Nepal and Indonesia that have been affected by climate change.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, had invited people across the globe to take part in voting.

People were asked to choose between three designs, designed by 49 Emirati artists, seven from each emirate.

The designs were, ‘Calligraphy’, ‘The Palm’ and ‘7 Lines’.

Calligraphy reflects Arab cultural and geographical identity with its smooth and harmonious letters symbolising the country’s continual growth.

The Palm, as well as being synonymous with the region, stands for the willpower of the people to withstand challenges with strength and firmness.

And Seven Lines, a popular choice given the fact that each line represents an emirate in national colours, symbolises a nation united in its diversity.

The UAE topped the list of countries from which votes were cast, with 15 per cent of the total, followed by India, the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Australia, Canada, Algeria and the UK.

Voting attracted 500 million social media views.