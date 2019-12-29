Take note before you hop on to the Metro, bus or tram in the next three days

DUBAI: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has modified the timing of its services on New Year Eve and New Year 2020 holiday.

Dubai Metro and Tram

The Red Line of Dubai Metro will be in operation from 5am on Tuesday, December 31 to 12 midnight Wednesday, January 1. The Green Line will start at 5.30am on Tuesday and ply till 12 midnight of Wednesday. Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am to 1am of Thursday, January 2.

Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

At main stations such as Gold Souq, buses will start service on Wednesday from 4.25am to 00:59am (past midnight) and at Ghubaiba from 4.14 am to 00:58am. At subsidiary stations, such as Satwa, buses will operate from 4.45am to 11.03 pm, except for Route C01, which will be running round-the-clock. At Al Qusais, the bus service timing will be from 4.31am to 00.08am, at Al Quoz Industrial station from 5.05am to 11.35pm and at Jebel Ali station from 4.58am to 11.30pm.

Metro Link

Metro link buses at Rashidiya, Mall of the Emirates, Ibn Battuta, Burj Khalifa, Abu Hail and Etisalat stations will be in service on the holiday from 5am to 1.10am (following day). The timing of metro link service goes with the timetable of the metro service.

Paid parking zones

Paid parking zones (except for multi-level parking terminals) will be free on Wednesday.

Intercity buses

Intercity bus service and commercial buses will run round-the-clock from Al Ghubaiba to Al Jubail station, Sharjah, and from 4.36am to 00.01am (past midnight) to Abu Dhabi.

Subsidiary stations

At subsidiary stations, such as the Union Square Bus Station, the bus service will operate on from 4.25am on Wednesday till 1.25am (the following day). At Sabkha station, the bus service will be from 6.15am to 1.30am (the following day), at Deira City Centre station from 5.35am to 11.30pm, at Karama station from 6.29am to 10.59pm, and at Al Ahli Stadium from 5.55am to 10.15pm.

External stations

At external stations, such as Sharjah (Al Taawon) Route, the bus service will start from 5.30am to 10pm, Ajman Route from 4.30am to 11pm, Fujairah Route from 5.23am to 9.39pm and Hatta Route from 5.30am to 9.30pm.

Marine transport

On Tuesday, Water Bus at Marina stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) will operate from 10am to 8pm. Abra (DC2) from 8am to 2pm. The service from Jaddaf station to Dubai Water Canal station will run at 12.15pm and from Dubai Water Canal station to Jaddaf station at 2.10pm.

On Wednesday, Water Bus at Marina stations (Marina Mall, Marina Walk, Marina Terrace, Marina Promenade) will operate from 12pm to 12 midnight. Abra (DC2) will operate from 8am to 9.30pm. The service from Jaddaf station to Dubai Water Canal station will run from 12.15pm to 5.45pm, and the service from Dubai Water Canal Station to Jaddaf Station from 2.10pm to 7.40pm.

On Tuesday, Dubai Ferry will operate at Ghubaiba Station at 11am, 1pm, and at Dubai Marina Station, at 11am, 1pm, 3pm and 5pm. From Ghubaiba Station to Sharjah Aquarium Station, the service will be from 7am to 5pm.

On Wednesday, Dubai Ferry will operate at Ghubaiba and Marina stations at 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 6.30pm. From Ghubaiba to Sharjah Aquarium Station, the Ferry service will be from 2pm to 10.30pm. At Sheikh Zayed Road station, the Ferry will be in service from 4pm to 10pm.

On Tuesday, traditional abra service will run at Dubai Creek stations (Dubai Old Souq, Baniyas, Seef, Fahidi, Deira Old Souq, Sabkha) from 7am to 8pm, air-conditioned abras from 1am to 2am (Wednesday); and electric abra at the Global Village from 4pm Tuesday to midnight.