Sabeel Rahman, 25, who hailed from Kerala, was found dead after falling from a building near his worksite on Tuesday morning Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Mystery shrouded the death of a young engineer from India who allegedly fell to death from a residential tower in Dubai’s Silicon Oasis on Monday afternoon.

Sabeel Rahman, 25, who hailed from Kerala, was found dead after falling from a building near his worksite, according to Naseer Vatanappally, the social worker who is assisting Rahman’s family for the repatriation of his body.

Dubai Police confirmed the incident to Gulf News and said the victim fell from the 18th floor. They added that they are investigating the matter.

Initially, it was not clear why Rahman, an urban planning engineer with an electrical engineering company, went to the building close to his worksite, said Vatanappally, who personally knows the family of the deceased.

“Apparently, the watchman has said that he [Rahman] went there to see an apartment for renting. We don’t know what exactly happened after that.”

Building in Silicon Oasis where Kerala man fell to his death on Monday afternoon Image Credit: Clint Egbert, Gulf News

He said Rahman had been working with the company since August 2018. He was staying with his elder brother’s family in Ras Al Khor.

“It sounded strange,” said Vatanappally.

“He didn’t have any issues that the family is aware of. He had taken his breakfast packed to the worksite from his brother’s house. He also told them to receive a new mobile phone that he had ordered online in the afternoon, which they did. So, it is difficult to believe that he had any intention to commit suicide.”

Vatanappally said Rahman’s brother and his family have been devastated after the death of the former’s youngest sibling and are awaiting the investigation details to know what exactly happened.

“He was the youngest of four siblings. Their sisters and parents are back home in Kerala. His body will be repatriated to his native place, Thirur in Malappuram, after the legal procedures are over,” Vatanappally said.