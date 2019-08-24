Washington D.C: Cultural diplomacy helped UAE transform its villages into modern metropolitan cities, Minister of State Zaki Nussaibeh has said. He visited the US capital Washington this week to participate in a number of discussions on the history of cultural diplomacy in the UAE.

Nussaibeh provided a presentation and participated in discussions at the Embassy of the UAE.

Nussaibeh also highlighted the influence the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder and first president of the UAE, had through initiatives aimed at improving lives.

Nussaibeh said “the only way to move forward is to establish relationships or friendships and cooperation with other cultures and civilisations, building bridges of trust and solidarity that bring prosperity and progress to all nations”.

At the event, over 100 guests were in attendance, representing the business, political, archaeological, architectural, cultural, arts and other fields.

The following day, Nussaibeh was invited to take part in a round-table discussion at the Middle East Institute on the power of cultural diplomacy.