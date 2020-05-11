40,000 lights lit up equating to 40,000 meals for those affected by coronavirus

World's Tallest Donation Box Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Masafi has donated 30,000 meals to illuminate 30,000 lights on the side of the Burj Khalifa for the World’s Tallest Donation Box, while Amazon has donated 10,000 meals, lighting up 10,000 lights.

These are the latest conrtibutions in an initiative where the aim is to illuminate all 1.2 million lights on the side of the Burj Khalifa, with each light costing Dh10 and equating to one meal for a person affected by coronavirus.

Masafi’s total donation was Dh300,000, while Amazon’s was Dh10,000.

Saood Al Ghurair, CEO of Masafi, said, “We are proud to take part of the innovative humanitarian initiative with a global dimension that brought together all segments of the UAE society in solidarity against the global pandemic. We are part of this society driven by giving.”

“The World’s Tallest Donation Box strengthens the UAE’s leading global status in humanitarian work that empowers the vulnerable and improves lives in all circumstances,” he added.

Ronaldo Mashhour, Amazon’s Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, said, “Amazon reaffirms its continuous support to ensure meeting people’s needs amid the outbreak of the novel Covid-19 pandemic. On the holy month of Ramadan, we announce our full support to the ’10 million meals’ campaign for its critical role in strengthening solidarity to combat the pandemic.”

