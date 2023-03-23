Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Thursday reminded motorists that the last day to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount on fines is March 31 .

Payment can be made through the smart app, MOI, Sharjah Police or Sahel devices located in police stations or shopping centres.

On March 1 , Sharjah Police announced a 50 per cent discount on all traffic fines, in a new initiative aimed at reducing the burden of payable traffic fines for various violations in the emirate.

The 50 per cent discount offer is valid from March 1 to 31.

In addition to the discount, the impoundment of vehicles and black points will also be waived. However, serious violations will not be covered under the scheme.

This reduction in traffic fines is applicable to violations that are committed over the past years. Lt.Col. Al Naqbi Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that 10 serious violations have been excluded from the decision They include reckless driving, putting lives at risk, speeding caught by radars, jumping red signal and others. He called on motorists to take advantage of the decision to reduce violations and settle their situation.

This decision comes one day after the Sharjah Executive Council announced discounts of up to 35 per cent on traffic fines. The discounts will be implemented starting from April 1.

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, explained that a 35 per cent discount will be implemented if payment is made within 60 days of the date when the violation was committed.

The vehicle will also be exempted from any penalty of impoundment. However, if payment is made after 60 days from the date of the violation, only a 25 per cent discount will apply, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.

If one year passes from the date of the violation and the fine is still not paid, motorists will have to pay the fine in full, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty. The decision excludes serious traffic violations. Maj Gen Al Shamsi said the decision will be implemented throughout 2023.

Major Al Shamsi earlier told Gulf News this new scheme will continue to be offered permanently.

He explained that the decision states that a 35 per cent discount will be implemented if the payment is made within 60 days of the date when the violation was committed. The vehicle will also be exempted from any penalty of impoundment.

However, if the payment is made after 60 days from the date of the violation, only a 25 per cent discount will apply, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.

In case one year passes from the date of the violation and the fine is still not paid, motorists will have to pay the fine in full, and the vehicle will be impounded if the violation carries this penalty.