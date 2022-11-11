Dubai: Two hundred and fourty five female students of Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai (HCT) graduated in a ceremony attended by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council.

The ceremony was also attended by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, members of HCT’s Board of Trustees, various dignitaries and senior officials, the institution’s teaching and administrative staff, and parents of the graduates.

Sheikha Latifa congratulated the graduates on their academic success in various disciplines and highlighted the importance of employing their knowledge and skills to support the nation’s development.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed and Hala Badri at the HCT graduation ceremony

She expressed her appreciation to the UAE’s leaders for their unwavering commitment to empowering Emirati women and providing them opportunities to excel in all fields.

“Women in the UAE continue to prove their merit in all spheres of life. Right from its foundation, our nation’s leaders placed the highest emphasis on celebrating the accomplishments of Emirati women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their chosen fields. Each student graduating from the UAE’s educational institutions is a partner in the country’s development journey and a contributor to the nation’s decision-making process. The talent, competencies and determination of the UAE’s youth are vital to the country’s ability to realise its aspirations,” Sheikha Latifa added.

She thanked the HCT and its staff for their efforts to prepare highly-qualified graduates who are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to succeed in the future.

Hala Badri said that guided by the vision and directives of the leadership, the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai has developed a strong reputation for excellence and quality in applied education. She congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their careers.

The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 3,344 students of which 245 were part of the ceremony. The graduates expressed their appreciation to the UAE leadership for their constant support and encouragement. They also thanked the HCT’s administrative and faculty members and pledged to serve their country and contribute to its progress.

Sheikha Latifa accompanied by Hala Badri and Dr Kazim Ayoub, HCT-Dubai Executive Director presented the graduates with their certificates.