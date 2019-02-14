I have rented my villa for three years. The tenancy contract is supposed to expire next month — March 2019. My questions are: As per the Dubai Rental Law, in what case does the landlord have a right to demand an eviction of a tenant upon the expiry of the tenancy contract? Is the landlord in this case obliged to notify the tenant of their eviction? In the tenancy contract it is mentioned that the total rent will cover the cost of electricity and water, that means the landlord should be the one to pay for electricity and water, so my question is, in case the tenant’s cheque bounces, does the landlord have the right to cut electricity and water?