Dubai Duty Free officials conducting the draw for DDF Millennium Millionaire Series 351. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Indian expat based in the UAE has won the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw taking home US$1 million. And he has no clue about it.

At the time of publishing the news online, the winner, Sarath Kunnummal, was unaware of his million-dollar win. He joins the club of millionaires after his winning ticket number 4275 in Millennium Millionaire Series 351 was picked up from the draw. He purchased the ticket online on February 2.

Other winners

Abu Dhabi resident Rhea Roopesh, 17, an Indian expat won a BMW X6 M50i (Mineral White Metallic) car, with ticket number 1149 in Finest Surprise Series 1767, which her father purchased under her name online on January 16.

A resident of Abu Dhabi for seven years now, Rhea is a Grade 12 student at the Abu Dhabi Indian School. “This is completely unexpected, thank you so much Dubai Duty Free. My father has been trying his luck for so many years and its feels amazing to finally win,” she said.

Erwin Speiser, 53, from Neidling in Lower Austria won a BMW F 900 XR (Racing Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0312 in Finest Surprise Series 442, which he purchased online January 20.

Speiser, who watched the live draw on Dubai Duty Free’s Facebook page, was thrilled to hear his name announced on the video.

A regular participant at the DDF’s promotion since 2012, Speiser was pleasantly surprised with his second motorbike win. He previously won a Ducati Hypermotard SP with ticket number 0356 in Finest Surprise Series 303 back in April 25 2017. “It was always a great pleasure to win from Dubai Duty Free.”

Another Abu Dhabi expat Sanyo Thomas, 40, won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Atomico Racer) motorbike, with ticket number 0488 in Finest Surprise Series 443, which he purchased online on February 4.