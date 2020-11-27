India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Image Credit: AP/PTI

Dubai: India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar wrapped up a two-day visit to the UAE, with an assurance to the expat community here about his government’s responsiveness post the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a media statement issued on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said the visiting minister, who arrived in the capital on Wednesday, held a virtual meeting with the representatives of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi.

“The EAM appreciated the work of the Indian associations in taking care of the community during the COVID pandemic. He assured them of the government’s responsiveness on issues pertaining to post-COVID normalcy,” the mission stated.

In a Twitter post, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor thanked Dr. Jaishankar “for listening carefully to the concerns and achievements of the Indian community in Abu Dhabi.”

Update on Hindu temple

In a separate statement, the management of the upcoming Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Hindu Mandir, said the minister also met with Swami Brahmavihari Das, the head priest of the temple on Thursday.

It said the priest shared an update of the BAPS Hindu Mandir’s construction and progress in India and in the UAE and the minister was pleased to hear of the steadfast efforts of the organisation, BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, to continue the project through these challenging times.

Thanking the minister personally for his time, the priest also shared the community’s heartfelt gratitude to his counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah, for his support of the historic project.

“The BAPS Hindu Mandir is becoming acclaimed as a civilizational beacon of harmony which has been made possible by the leadership, vision and sincere support of both Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,” it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr. Jaishankar called on Sheikh Mohamed and conveyed greetings from the Prime Minister of India and his appreciation of the UAE leadership for taking great care of Indians during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.