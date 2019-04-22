Four members of the paper walked away with the prize

Gulf News won the Global Village media award for Best Coverage in an English Publication at a ceremony held on April 22 at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The award, which was handed out by Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village and Mohammed Sharaf, CEO of Arab Media Group, saw four members of the Gulf News team take home the trophy. Winners included Anjana Kumar, Web Reporter, Bindu Rai, Deputy tabloid! Editor, Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Chief Reporter tabloid! and Pankaj Sharma, Senior Photographer.

Other winners

The award for Best Pavilion Craftsmanship was awarded to the African Pavilion. The Best Pavilion facade was given to the Iran Pavilion. Best cultural show was given to European Pavilion. The overall pavilion was won by Morocco.

The Best Walk in Attraction was the Haunted House. Best retail shop was won by London Dairy Cafe, while the Best Restaurant was awarded to Punjabi Village.

Best kiosk went to Super Slice Pizza and Best SME kiosk went to Chick 'n Cone.

Global Village, which recently completed its 23rd season on April 13, recorded more than 7 million guests over 166 days of operation.

The multicultural entertainment destination completed more than Dh3 billion worth of business transactions, according to a statement, hosting more than 3,500 outlets showcasing cultures of 78 countries, with a staff strength surpassing 10,000 people and employees from 95 nationalities.