Dubai: US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo landed in Abu Dhabi on Friday as part of his Middle East tour.
The Secretary of State said he is looking forward to building on the positive momentum made from the Abraham Accords during the visit.
“Glad to be in Abu Dhabi, and looking forward to building on the positive momentum made from the Abraham Accords and our recent Strategic Dialogue. We have made significant progress in advancing peace and security in the Middle East.” he tweeted.
The UAE and Israel signed a historic agreement in September in Washington, normalising ties.