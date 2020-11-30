Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned the assassination of Iran’s top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh as a heinous crime and called for restraint to avert the region from sliding further into instability.
“The UAE, stemming from its firm belief in the need to ensure all the elements of stability in the region, condemns the heinous assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which could lead to fuelling conflict in the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.
The ministry said that the state of instability and security challenges facing the region prompt everyone to work to avoid actions that would escalate and threaten stability in the entire region.