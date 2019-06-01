UAE delegation led by Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi at the OIC meeting. Image Credit: WAM

MAKKAH: The UAE condemned as a ''flagrant violation of international law'' acts of terrorism on commercial ships in its regional waters and drone attacks on two pump stations in Saudi Arabia, said His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, while delivering the UAE speech at the 14th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, hosted by Saudi Arabia last night in Mecca.

The UAE deemed these acts as a threat to international navigational security, world energy supplies and to the global economy, aimed at destabilising regional security and stability, he affirmed.

''We confirm the need for international cooperation to prevent the recurrence of such acts of terrorism and bring the perpetrators to justice,'' Shaikh Saud said.

On the three UAE islands, occupied by Iran, the UAE called on the country to respond positively to the UAE’s initiatives for a peaceful settlement, either through direct bilateral negotiations or taking the case to the International Court of Justice.

''Iran needs to review its policies so it can build friendly relations with its neighbours based on non-interference in internal affairs of other countries,'' Shaikh Saud added.

''The UAE also reiterates its support for the rights of the Palestinian people to establish their own independent state with Al Quds as its capital in accordance with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative.''

''As Islam advocates moderation, denounces extremism and terrorism, and calls for hard work in serving countries, the UAE believes the spread of fanatic and terrorist ideology in the world at the hands of outlawed groups using religion as a disguise requires strong, efficient national and international legal tools to counter this challenge and dry up its sources," Shaikh Saud stated.

He told delegates of the OIC member countries that radical thought had inflicted severe damage to the Islamic world, especially its cultural and civilizational legacy, and disrupted much-needed development for its people.