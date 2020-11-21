Dubai: The UAE has chaired the 21st Meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee of Following up the Implementation of the GCC Joint Work Decisions which was held remotely.
The meeting was chaired by Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.
In his keynote address, Al Gergawi emphasised that the rapid changes that the world is experiencing in various sectors have imposed new challenges in the social and economic systems. “These challenges represent an opportunity for joint action to support the process of growth and Gulf integration,” Al Gergawi said.