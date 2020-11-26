President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday reiterated that the Abraham Accord with Israel came as a tributary of peace that supports the aspirations of the peoples of the region to achieve prosperity and progress.

“The strategic importance of our region has made its security and stability part of international security and stability, and we have had to always adapt our policy to what supports the pillars of security and stability of our state and our region, on the basis of adherence to the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence and resolving differences through dialogue,” Sheikh Khalifa said in his speech at the opening of the Federal National Council’s session.

Sheikh Khalifa praised the UAE’s performance in facing the pandemic as exemplary, appreciated by the World Health Organisation, and respect for the countries of the world. Sheikh Khalifa said, “We will continue our work in combating the epidemic.”

Sheikh Khalifa called upon citizens and residents to renew commitment to prevention measures, to follow the instructions of authorities and compliance with them. “Like all major crises, the coronavirus crisis contains opportunities that can be built upon,” Sheikh Khalifa said.

Text of Sheikh Khalifa’s speech

My brothers and sisters, members of the Council.

You will resume the work of your council today in a phase full of challenges and regional and international changes. Since last February, we have been facing the corona pandemic with the whole world and its implications.

The pandemic has changed everything in human life and country situations, changed government priorities, and caused global economic stagnation, but the performance of our country in facing the pandemic was exemplary in its level of progress, position, and ability to accomplish. and this level was strengthened by continuing our approach to giving, as we provided medical and relief assistance to more than a hundred countries in the world.

It was also strengthened as we proceeded with the peaceful nuclear energy programme, the start of operating the reactors of the Barakah plants.

And we proceeded with our space programme by launching the “Hope Probe “ towards Mars.

Brothers and sisters, you know that the strategic importance of our region has made its security and stability part of international security and stability, and we have had to always adapt our policy to what supports the pillars of security and stability of our state and our region, on the basis of adherence to the principles of international law, peaceful coexistence and resolving differences through dialogue. In this context, the ‘Abraham Agreement’ came as a tributary of peace that supports the aspirations of the peoples of the region to achieve prosperity and progress.

Yes, our performance in facing the pandemic was exemplary and appreciated by the World Health Organisation, and respect for the countries of the world. But the pandemic has not ended. We will continue our work in combating the epidemic. I call through you to all citizens and residents to renew commitment to prevention measures. and to follow the instructions of the competent authorities. And comply with them. And like all major crises, the coronavirus crisis contains opportunities that can be built upon.

We have prepared ourselves and restructured the government to be able to keep pace with changes, faster in taking decisions, and more able to seize opportunities.