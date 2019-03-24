Dubai: The Federal National Council’s Social, Labour, Population and Human Resources Affairs Committee discussed a federal draft law related to the elderly on Sunday.

The meeting, held at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai and chaired by Hamad Ahmad Al Rahoumi, reviewed related articles and social and legal studies prepared by the FNC General Secretariat, and discussed plans to review the draft law, which stipulates holding meetings with relevant authorities and representatives of the Ministry of Community Development.

Authorities will be invited to discuss the impact of the law and share experiences in providing services for the elderly.

The law also seeks to ensure that the elderly enjoy their basic rights and freedoms, as stated by the Constitution and legislation, and provide all services and information related to their rights, while enabling them to participate in the community and contribute to the creation of policies related to them.