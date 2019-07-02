Abu Dhabi uses mobile court to drive to worker’s accommodation to resolve dispute

Abu Dhabi: A dispute of unpaid wages was quickly settled after a mobile court turned up at a worker’s accommodation in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) said that it had recently received a number of complaints from workers about their employer refusing to pay their salaries.

The judicial department then dispatched a mobile court directly to the worker’s accommodation, where according to officials, consisted of a team comprised of officials from the Abu Dhabi Labour Court and other government departments.

On its official Twitter acount, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Court said: “Abu Dhabi Labour Court has managed to put an end to a collective labour dispute. The court has used ADJD bus court and moved to the company labour camp, where all legal proceedings have been taken onsite, resulting in the payment of labourer’s delayed salaries and restoration of their rights.”

“Abu Dhabi Labour Court ends mass dispute by settling dispute of wages,” tweeted the court in Hindi.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi’s labour court introduced Hindi as the third official language to cater to the needs of Indian workers. The other two languages include Arabic and English.

Since the introduction of the Hindi language in court last February, workers have been able to lodge complaints in their mother-tongue about delayed wages, end of service entitlements, bonuses, compensations for arbitrary layoffs, notice periods and annual leaves, in addition to claims for air tickets and the return of their passports.

The Abu Dhabi court is currently carrying out an awareness campaign to educate workers about the UAE’s labour laws and workers’ rights, and aims to reach 250,000 workers across the emirate as part of the Year of Tolerance.

An online video posted by the authority shows judicial officials conducting a workshop to 22,000 people at the Workers Village in the Musaffah area.