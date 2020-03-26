Emirates Post Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Emirates Post will close all its customer happiness centres and temporarily stop courier services on Saturday, in line with the three-day ‘National Disinfection Programme’ carried out by the UAE government to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Emirates Post will reopen for operations on Sunday (March 29) but with reduced operating hours. Customer Service Centres will temporarily operate from 9am to 2pm or 9am to 6pm, to further limit social and physical distancing.

Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group Company, said in a statement sent to Gulf News: “We encourage our employees and the citizens of the UAE to respect the directives by the UAE government on social distancing and stay at home this weekend.”

“Emirates Post will close through the weekend and resume delivery operations as usual on Sunday with reduced operating hours for our customer happiness centres.

“Opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier will allow us more time to disinfect and restock items as well as provide relief to our dedicated employees. The new measure will further strengthen our country’s defences against the virus, ensure the health of our employees and the continuity of our services in the long-term. It is critical that we support our leaders as well as those on the frontlines at this crucial moment,” he added.

Customers can continue to avail of services online, including renting and renewing PO Boxes as well as ordering pick-up services for domestic express shipments, premium domestic shipments and premium international shipments.