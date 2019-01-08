Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Tuesday attended the graduation ceremony of the Dubai Police Academy’s 26th batch of cadet officers.
The ceremony began with the national anthem upon the arrival of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad at the academy’s headquarters, where he inspected the graduating batch.
He also witnessed an oath-taking ceremony in which the new officers pledged to keep the UAE flag flying high and to remain faithful to the UAE, its president and the constitution. They also pledged to safeguard the UAE’s laws, sovereignty and security.
The graduates performed military parades and formations that highlighted the advanced capabilities, military skills, courage and dedication of Dubai Police personnel.
Shaikh Hamdan honoured the top achievers and congratulated the graduating officers and their parents, wishing them further career success.
The ceremony was attended by Shaikh Ahmad Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation and Chairman and CEO of Emirates airline and Group; Lieutenant-General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Major-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, a number of other top police officers and the graduates’ family members.
Maj Gen Al Marri presented certificates to the graduates, following which the flag was handed over from the 26th batch to the next batch.