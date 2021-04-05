Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority has urged online shoppers to be vigilant while using e-commerce sites.
In a recent tweet, the Authority warned consumer to ensure that digital shopping sites are ‘reliable and secure’. The ‘easiest way to find out is to search for “https” at the beginning of the website address. If you do not see an “s” at the end of “http”, this means that the site is not encrypted and your data may not be secure,” the ADDA tweeted.
The COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives in many ways. One of the biggest changes has been the surge in online shopping, as people were forced to stay at home due to restrictions on movement to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
However, with the rise in this trend, scammers and hackers have had a field day, as lax practices in cyberspace have led to surge in online fraud as well. Authorities have been constantly warning people to remain vigilant in their oinline habits.