Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the latest tensions in the Middle East on Saturday with Iraq President Barham Salih and with His Highness Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A statement from Macron's office added that Macron and Salih would remain in close contact to try to avert a further escalation in tensions in Iraq and the broader region.