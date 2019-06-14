Abu Dhabi: As the UAE and Germany intensify bilateral cooperation following the visit of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Germany last week, Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is celebrating 15 years of service to Germany.

The airline launched daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Munich in June 2004. Munich and the Swiss city of Geneva both received their first Etihad flights in that month, making them the first two destinations served by the airline in continental Europe.