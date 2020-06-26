Ras Al Khaimah: A 36-year-old Emirati man was rescued from the Al Jeer mountain ranges in Ras Al Khaimah yesterday after he was stuck and could not scale down the slopes.
The rescue mission was conducted by the National Centre for Search and Rescue and the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, besides other teams in the emirate .
Police received an SOS appeal saying that an Emirati man was having difficulty coming down the mountain because it was too slippery.
The man was located by the operations room and in coordination with residents of the area the man was brought to safety.
The man was found in good health.