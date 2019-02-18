Dubai: Emirates airline on Monday unveiled limited edition Expo 2020-themed model aircraft, mimicking the liveries of 40 planes in its fleet.
The meticulously detailed creations are available in three sizes (1/200, 1/250 and 1/400), in plastic or metal, from all Emirates official retail stores in the UAE and online. From next month, selected models will also be sold on flights.
Models range from Airbus A380s to Boeing 777s and feature the signature Expo 2020 logo in three colours — blue, orange and green — representing the Expo’s key themes of mobility, opportunity and sustainability.
Expo 2020 will be held for the first time in the Mena region next year for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10 2021, and the event is all about ‘Connecting Minds’ and ‘Creating the Future’, according to a press release from Emirates.
The press release said the event would “showcase innovative solutions for some of the world’s most pressing challenges, bringing people together for a constructive and inspiring exchange of ideas.”
As an airline flying to over 150 destinations in 86 countries, the press release said Emirates “helps to create opportunities for economies and facilitates mobility for communities by connecting people, goods, and ideas across its network.”
The statement also said the airline is “committed to a sustainable future and works hard to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.
“It also supports environmental and wildlife conservation initiatives, and through the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline works with community partners to provide disadvantaged children with education, healthcare and opportunities for a better future.”